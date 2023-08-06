CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its position in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 10.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

NYSE:CEIX opened at $71.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.86. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.35 and a 52-week high of $79.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

