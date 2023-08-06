Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $17,221,000. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 519,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,254,000 after acquiring an additional 61,087 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 85,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 21,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ CORT opened at $31.19 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $31.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 0.51.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $117.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.60 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 19.57%. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CORT shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.44.

In related news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $716,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,997 shares in the company, valued at $811,508.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at $121,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

