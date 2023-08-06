Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Holdings Lifted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 414,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,794 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Coty were worth $4,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in Coty by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 165.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Coty by 197.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Coty in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Coty by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on COTY. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.19.

Shares of COTY opened at $12.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Coty Inc. has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $13.46.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.16. Coty had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

