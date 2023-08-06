Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $6.53 and last traded at $6.44, with a volume of 135663 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.

The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 25.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter.

Crédit Agricole Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.434 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.86%. This is a boost from Crédit Agricole’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Crédit Agricole’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

Crédit Agricole Stock Performance

About Crédit Agricole

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.92. The company has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking segments.

