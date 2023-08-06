Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $6.53 and last traded at $6.44, with a volume of 135663 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.
The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 25.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter.
Crédit Agricole Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.434 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.86%. This is a boost from Crédit Agricole’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Crédit Agricole’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.42%.
Crédit Agricole Stock Performance
About Crédit Agricole
Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Crédit Agricole
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/31 – 08/04
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.