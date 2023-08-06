Credit Suisse Group Raises Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target to $334.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $279.00 to $334.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $267.00.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock opened at $276.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.89. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $293.88. The stock has a market cap of $142.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 18.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,701 shares of company stock worth $9,246,232. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caterpillar

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.3% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Caterpillar by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 14,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in Caterpillar by 12.0% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 9,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Markel Group Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.9% during the second quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 293,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,093,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

