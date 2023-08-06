Curi Wealth Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Curi Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,049,000 after acquiring an additional 82,429 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,488,000 after acquiring an additional 20,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.80.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.9 %

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $169.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.10 and a 200-day moving average of $161.05. The company has a market cap of $439.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 96.36%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

