DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,373,000. Amundi grew its position in shares of DaVita by 226.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 659,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,592,000 after acquiring an additional 457,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DaVita by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,042,000 after acquiring an additional 339,051 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 912.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 338,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,249,000 after acquiring an additional 304,739 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DaVita by 318.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 170,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,113,000 after acquiring an additional 248,510 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at DaVita

In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $248,842.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,449 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $248,842.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 2,196 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $209,190.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,502 shares of company stock worth $3,722,146 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Trading Up 7.1 %

DVA opened at $108.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.98. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.28 and a 1-year high of $109.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 66.63%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on DaVita from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet raised shares of DaVita from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $85.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.75.

DaVita Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

