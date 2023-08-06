Del Sette Capital Management LLC Sells 9,072 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Del Sette Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 69.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,075 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 9,072 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.4% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital increased their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.71.

Amazon.com Stock Up 8.3 %

Insider Activity

Amazon.com stock opened at $139.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 109.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,828,198.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,305 shares of company stock worth $8,606,808 over the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

