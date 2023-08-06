Diversified Portfolios Inc. Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,380 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.71.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,828,198.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,828,198.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 73,305 shares of company stock valued at $8,606,808 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $139.57 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.90, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

