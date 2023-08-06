Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) SVP Sells $133,560.00 in Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) SVP William Daniel Delamater sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $133,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,598.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Donegal Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of DGICA opened at $14.83 on Friday. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $15.76. The firm has a market cap of $488.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1,483,000.00 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is presently -6,800,000.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGICA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Donegal Group by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Donegal Group by 15,473.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Donegal Group by 838.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Donegal Group by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

