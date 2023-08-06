DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Has $43.32 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 262,696 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,964 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 8.9% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $43,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 116,483.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after acquiring an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926,552 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $1,075,599,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Apple
In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Apple Stock Down 4.8 %
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 167.66% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Apple announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Apple Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.86.
Apple Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
