Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) PT Raised to $200.00 at Robert W. Baird

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $174.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research cut shares of Ecolab from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $191.93.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $182.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $191.41. The firm has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ecolab will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.33, for a total value of $435,192.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,386.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.33, for a total value of $435,192.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,386.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $192,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,204. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 1,189.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

