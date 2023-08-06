Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) PT Raised to $146.00 at Robert W. Baird

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the game software company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of a number of other reports. DZ Bank raised Electronic Arts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $140.04.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ EA opened at $122.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $140.30.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.70, for a total transaction of $126,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,403.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total transaction of $1,256,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,379,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.70, for a total transaction of $126,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,403.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,399 shares of company stock valued at $4,131,323. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.