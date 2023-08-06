EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach Sells 40,000 Shares

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $471,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 103,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,886.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

EnLink Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.85. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $13.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 2.53.

EnLink Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in EnLink Midstream during the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENLC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.50 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Articles

