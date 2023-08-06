Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Insider Sells $157,186.12 in Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) insider Nerissa Kreher sold 10,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $157,186.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,130 shares in the company, valued at $412,104.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nerissa Kreher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 4th, Nerissa Kreher sold 6,898 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $97,537.72.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Performance

TRDA opened at $14.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.03. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $24.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $25.26 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 927.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44 and ENTR-601-45, which are in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1; ENTR-501, an intracellular thymidine phosphorylase enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of mitochondrial neurogastrointestinal encephalomyopathy; and ENTR-701, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

