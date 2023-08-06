ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Stake Lowered by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,947 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ePlus were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,900,459 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,152,000 after acquiring an additional 49,981 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,485,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,761,000 after acquiring an additional 56,842 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ePlus during the 4th quarter valued at $769,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ePlus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ePlus Stock Down 0.4 %

PLUS stock opened at $58.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ePlus inc. has a 1 year low of $40.37 and a 1 year high of $61.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.26.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.24. ePlus had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $492.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ePlus

In other ePlus news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 6,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $346,736.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,290.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ePlus news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 6,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $346,736.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,290.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

