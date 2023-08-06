ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 19.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 54.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESE opened at $101.64 on Friday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.33 and a 12-month high of $106.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.82.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $229.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.58%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

