Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) SVP Sells $134,566.77 in Stock

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 2,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $134,566.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 214,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,844,433.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Vijay Bhasin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 27th, Vijay Bhasin sold 2,502 shares of Essent Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $125,325.18.

On Tuesday, July 25th, Vijay Bhasin sold 3,681 shares of Essent Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $184,123.62.

Essent Group Stock Performance

ESNT stock opened at $52.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.15. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $34.27 and a 52 week high of $53.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.69.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $260.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.07 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 73.35% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Essent Group by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Essent Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Essent Group by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Essent Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ESNT shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Essent Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essent Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.17.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

