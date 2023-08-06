EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Stock Holdings Increased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in EVERTEC by 15.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVTC stock opened at $40.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.73. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.17 and a 12-month high of $42.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.90%.

In other news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 6,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $231,866.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,101.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other EVERTEC news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 6,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $231,866.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,101.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 3,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $127,224.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,956.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,842 shares of company stock valued at $901,792 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EVTC shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

