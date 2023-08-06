Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Benchmark downgraded Exact Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.53.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $85.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of -35.09 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.27 and its 200 day moving average is $76.27. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 18.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $622.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $194,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,076,556.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at $596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $194,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,076,556.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,500 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Exact Sciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 68,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 785.7% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.8% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 295,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.