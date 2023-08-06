F&G Annuities & Life (FG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $869.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect F&G Annuities & Life to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE FG opened at $27.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. F&G Annuities & Life has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $35.00.

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of F&G Annuities & Life from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

In other news, Director Douglas K. Ammerman bought 12,004 shares of F&G Annuities & Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $201,667.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,145 shares in the company, valued at $506,436. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. It serves retail annuity and life customers, as well as institutional clients. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance and institutional funding agreements.

