First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,902 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FFBC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter valued at $21,748,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter valued at $15,579,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,389,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,814,000 after buying an additional 236,797 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,495,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,913,000 after buying an additional 147,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 5.5% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,751,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,899,000 after buying an additional 144,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

First Financial Bancorp. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $23.20 on Friday. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $26.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $212.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. First Financial Bancorp.’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

