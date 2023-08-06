FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Free Report) were down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.85. Approximately 2,580 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 1,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FGROY shares. HSBC raised shares of FirstGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 165 ($2.12) to GBX 160 ($2.05) in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 130 ($1.67) to GBX 170 ($2.18) in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 131 ($1.68) to GBX 148 ($1.90) in a research note on Friday, June 23rd.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.45.
FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.
