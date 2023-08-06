FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Free Report) were down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.85. Approximately 2,580 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 1,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FGROY shares. HSBC raised shares of FirstGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 165 ($2.12) to GBX 160 ($2.05) in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 130 ($1.67) to GBX 170 ($2.18) in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 131 ($1.68) to GBX 148 ($1.90) in a research note on Friday, June 23rd.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0309 per share. This is a boost from FirstGroup’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.

