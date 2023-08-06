FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Stock Holdings Reduced by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in FormFactor by 10.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 8.7% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 2.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Trading Down 3.6 %

FormFactor stock opened at $34.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -379.29 and a beta of 1.24. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $37.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $167.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.18 million. FormFactor had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

FORM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on FormFactor from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on FormFactor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on FormFactor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

