Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Shares Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) by 911.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,871 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,098,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974,014 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,335,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,517,000 after acquiring an additional 682,110 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,090,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after acquiring an additional 419,254 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 446.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,854,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 176.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,143,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 729,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.37% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FSM opened at $3.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.54 million, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.53. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $4.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Free Report ) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $175.65 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. Analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

FSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

