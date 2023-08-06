FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 178,205 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,261 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.0% of FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $29,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apple Price Performance

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Wedbush raised their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $183.86 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.86.

Shares of AAPL opened at $181.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.72. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 167.66% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

