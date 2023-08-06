Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Position Trimmed by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 52.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 89.5% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in FOX by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

In other FOX news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $3,362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,587.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

FOX stock opened at $31.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.03. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

