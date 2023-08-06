FOX (FOX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Stock Up 0.3 %

FOX stock opened at $31.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.64. FOX has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $34.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of FOX

In related news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $3,362,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,295,587.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in FOX during the second quarter valued at $216,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 16.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in FOX by 50.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,221,000 after purchasing an additional 109,116 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in FOX by 155.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 225,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 137,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in FOX by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,553,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,511,000 after purchasing an additional 89,220 shares in the last quarter. 24.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FOX

(Get Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.