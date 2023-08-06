FOX (FOXA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. FOX had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect FOX to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FOX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $33.06 on Friday. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

Several brokerages have commented on FOXA. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

In other FOX news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $3,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,587.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FOX

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Syntax Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

See Also

