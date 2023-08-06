Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Has $17.13 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 4.6% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 21,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 195,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 30,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.9 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.80.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $169.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $439.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $181.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.10 and a 200 day moving average of $161.05.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 96.36%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

