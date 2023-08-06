Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Stake Boosted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Garmin by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Garmin by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 31,967 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Garmin by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Garmin by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,585,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,316,000 after purchasing an additional 84,494 shares during the period. 52.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of GRMN opened at $106.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.92. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $76.37 and a one year high of $108.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.48 and its 200-day moving average is $101.39.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 20.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Garmin from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Garmin from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $1,650,921.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,721.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Articles

