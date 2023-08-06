Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Raised to $146.00 at Citigroup

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $137.00 to $146.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $146.03.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $122.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $136.88.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.19. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Payments will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $240,851.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,126.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Global Payments by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

