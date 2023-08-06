Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Raised to $135.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GPN. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Global Payments from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $146.03.

Global Payments Price Performance

GPN opened at $122.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $92.27 and a 1 year high of $136.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.19. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 44,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 22,526 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

