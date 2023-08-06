GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in GMS were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GMS. Adams Wealth Management grew its stake in GMS by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of GMS by 49.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 615,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,654,000 after buying an additional 204,595 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of GMS by 30.9% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 37,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 8,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in GMS by 10.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GMS opened at $73.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.38. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $75.15.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on GMS from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of GMS in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of GMS from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GMS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.86.

In other GMS news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 31,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $2,070,837.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,026.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other GMS news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 16,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $1,211,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,507.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 31,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $2,070,837.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,026.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,718,070 shares of company stock worth $115,836,574 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

