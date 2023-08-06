Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 27.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Group 1 Automotive

In other news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 10,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $2,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,573 shares in the company, valued at $6,536,958. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Edward Mckissic sold 140 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $30,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,140 shares of company stock valued at $3,724,700 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Down 1.9 %

GPI opened at $261.83 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $136.16 and a one year high of $271.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $250.37 and its 200-day moving average is $230.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.46.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.08 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 3.98%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 42.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GPI shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $430.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stephens boosted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $295.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

