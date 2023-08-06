Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Shares Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) by 140.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,500 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,506,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,707,000 after buying an additional 26,254 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,427,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,070,000 after buying an additional 125,285 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,356,000 after buying an additional 50,412 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,472,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,231,000 after buying an additional 123,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,244,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,108,000 after buying an additional 19,270 shares during the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on HAFC. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Hanmi Financial from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hanmi Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

Hanmi Financial Announces Dividend

HAFC opened at $19.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.55. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $27.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.15%.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.