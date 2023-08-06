Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 350,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,871 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $4,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCSG stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $949.63 million, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.41. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $15.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.91.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $418.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.71 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HCSG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

