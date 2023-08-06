Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 407.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,188 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at about $494,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $517,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HP shares. Benchmark upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.18.

Shares of HP opened at $44.28 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $54.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.05 and a 200-day moving average of $38.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

