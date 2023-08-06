Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) by 320.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 705,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538,024 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Adam Morgan bought 2,486,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $3,406,839.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,986,744 shares in the company, valued at $9,571,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HRTX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $1.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $198.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.99. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $5.62.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $29.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 132.57% and a negative return on equity of 21,127.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for acute care and oncology patients. Its product portfolio includes SUSTOL, CINVANTI, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

