HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HNI were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of HNI by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of HNI by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of HNI by 459.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HNI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of HNI by 137.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HNI alerts:

HNI Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE HNI opened at $28.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. HNI Co. has a 52-week low of $24.60 and a 52-week high of $36.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.05.

HNI Dividend Announcement

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $479.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.26 million. HNI had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that HNI Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of HNI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

HNI Profile

(Free Report)

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products segments. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.