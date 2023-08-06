Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUBG. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 6,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Stock Down 0.4 %

HUBG opened at $88.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.74. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.77 and a 12 month high of $104.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.03. Hub Group had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hub Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Hub Group from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Hub Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.15.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

