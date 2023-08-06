IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC reduced its holdings in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in IDT were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in IDT by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,380 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in IDT during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in IDT during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in IDT by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 10,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new position in IDT during the 1st quarter valued at $17,236,000. 44.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised IDT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

IDT Stock Down 0.4 %

IDT opened at $23.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $588.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.85. IDT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.76 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $299.30 million during the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 3.93%.

IDT Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech, net2phone, and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; and national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.

