ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) SVP Sells $1,369,558.30 in Stock

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) SVP Stacy Ann Coen sold 80,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $1,369,558.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,868. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stacy Ann Coen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Stacy Ann Coen sold 4,255 shares of ImmunoGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $77,100.60.

ImmunoGen Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of ImmunoGen stock opened at $17.06 on Friday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $20.69. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 96.02% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. The firm had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 485.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IMGN shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ImmunoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunoGen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 4.1% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 40,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 16.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 4.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

