Inlet Private Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $97,304,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 62,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $675,000. Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.80.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $169.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.10 and a 200-day moving average of $161.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $439.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

See Also

