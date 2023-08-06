Insider Buying: ALS Limited (ASX:ALQ) Insider Acquires 15,546 Shares of Stock

ALS Limited (ASX:ALQ – Get Free Report) insider Malcom Deane acquired 15,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$11.30 ($7.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$175,669.80 ($117,899.19).

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.08.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This is a positive change from ALS’s previous Final dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. ALS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.42%.

ALS Limited provides professional technical services primarily in the areas of testing, measurement, and inspection in Africa, Asia/Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas. The company operates through Commodities and Life Sciences segments. The Commodities segment offers assaying and analytical testing, and metallurgical services for the mining and mineral exploration companies.

