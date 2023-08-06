Insider Buying: Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) COO Purchases $128,000.00 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) COO Mark Miller purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

GSHD opened at $66.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.08. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $76.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $60.54 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.57.

Institutional Trading of Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

