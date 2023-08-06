Insider Buying: Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) CEO Buys 3,850 Shares of Stock

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $35.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.72 and a beta of 0.89. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $37.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.26%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $354,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $466,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Applied Capital LLC FL acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $469,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Intel by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 296,833 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,845,000 after purchasing an additional 84,691 shares during the period. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.55.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

