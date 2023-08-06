Insider Selling: F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Sells $146,194.52 in Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $146,194.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,800.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of FFIV opened at $159.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.73. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.05 and a 12 month high of $174.38. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.35. F5 had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $702.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,427,188,000 after buying an additional 96,873 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,846,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $851,834,000 after buying an additional 163,465 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,598,530 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $815,650,000 after buying an additional 450,665 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in F5 by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,880,484 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $419,658,000 after purchasing an additional 94,206 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in F5 by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,767,471 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $257,498,000 after purchasing an additional 22,409 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on F5 from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on F5 from $146.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on F5 from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on F5 from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.23.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

