Insider Selling: Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) CAO Sells 2,016 Shares of Stock

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,126.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Global Payments Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of GPN stock opened at $122.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.27 and a 1-year high of $136.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.57.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.19. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Global Payments by 94.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 166.7% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPN. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.03.

About Global Payments

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.