Insider Selling: Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CMO Sells $163,400.00 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $163,400.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,691 shares in the company, valued at $845,227.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Scott Fitzgerald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $162,320.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 14,041 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $639,146.32.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 5,959 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $268,631.72.

On Thursday, June 1st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $166,080.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 18,736 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $847,429.28.

NASDAQ:INTA opened at $36.24 on Friday. Intapp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $50.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -28.76 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 24.65% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $92.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.54 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Intapp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,898,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,824,000 after purchasing an additional 34,158 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intapp by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,642,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,662,000 after purchasing an additional 257,584 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intapp by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,192,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,474,000 after purchasing an additional 183,768 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Intapp by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 634,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,588,000 after purchasing an additional 41,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Intapp during the 1st quarter valued at $22,484,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTA shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.56.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

